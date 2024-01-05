Looking for advanced PowerPoint alternative? Pitch app will give you stunning presentations

Icon
The Pitch app is a perfect PowerPoint alternative to enhance your presentations with visual treats and advanced features.

Jan 05 2024, 14:37 IST
Check out the Pitch presentation app, a powerful PowerPoint alternative. (Pitch)

Tired of using Microsoft PowerPoint to prepare presentations and pitch decks? Worry not, because we have found just the right PowerPoint alternative tool for you called Pitch. The Pitch app was launched in 2020 with an aim to improve user experience in developing presentations, and so far, the app has gained huge popularity. Recently, it has also announced its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, and these have made it even more advanced in rolling out solutions for users. Now, you must be thinking about what sets Pitch apart from PowePoint? Well, we will check it out in detail here.

What is Pitch?

Pitch is a collaborative presentation software that enables teams to collaborate in a structured system for assigning and monitoring the progress of the any presentation that is being worked on. This tool makes the presentation a collaborative and creative effort. With the app, team can conduct real-time video chats where members can share ideas and contribute to the betterment of the project.

Pitch provides features such as a template gallery of custom decks, an asset library, presentation analytics, and personalized recordings and it can also be integrated with productivity apps such as Slack or Notion. Now the app is powered by artificial intelligence which also works on prompts entered by users, making it more future-ready.

How Pitch is the perfect PowerPoint alternative?

Pitch itself has listed out a number of areas:

  • The PowerPoint involves limited free templates with old designs and animation, however, Pitch provides a variety of template ideas with innovative designs for different topics along with personalization features.
  • With its new AI tools, Pitch provides topic-specific ideas for the deck structure, content, and layouts, on the other hand, PowerPoint requires manual work until and unless it's being developed in Microsoft 365 Office which has Copilot.
  • Pitch provides a collaborative feature in which anyone can edit the presentation and share their ideas, however, Powerpoint has limited features for team collaboration until and unless it is shared through mail or chats.
  • Pitch also provides presentation analytics which enable creators to review e how many people have viewed the slides or the whole presentation.
  • With Pitch, users can easily create passcode-protected analytics links for their presentations and personalize the URLs
  • Pitch also enables users to add GIFs or videos to their presentations to make them look more attractive and understandable to the audience. This also generates a bit of interest in viewers' minds.
  • Users can also link slides, images, videos, embeds, and texts to lead them through detailed reports or sources.

These were some of the integral features of the Pitch presentation app which is quite future-centric and enables users to benefit from advanced features to create their presentations in a hassle-free manner with the collaborative efforts of team members to achieve stunning presentation results.

