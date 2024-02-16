 Make messaging fun! Know how to create GIFs on iPhone without third-party apps | How-to
Make messaging fun! Know how to create GIFs on iPhone without third-party apps

Want to make messaging fun on your iPhone with GIFs? Apple's Shortcuts app allows users to create GIFs directly on their iPhone without third-party apps. Know how to create GIFs on iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 15:35 IST
Users can generate GIFs directly on their iPhone using Apple's Shortcuts app. Know how. (Unsplash)
Users can generate GIFs directly on their iPhone using Apple's Shortcuts app. Know how.

In the colourful world of instant messaging, emojis and GIFs have grown to be imperative tools for expressing emotions and adding flair to conversations. However, what takes place when you cannot find the appropriate GIF to carry your message? Fear not, as we unveil a simple yet powerful technique to create your very own GIFs on iPhone, without the need for third-party apps.

Enter Apple's Shortcuts app, a flexible tool that empowers users to automate tasks and streamline workflows. With the help of Shortcuts and Siri commands, crafting custom GIFs becomes a breeze, providing a seamless experience made for your ease, as per Apple Support.

While third-party services like GIPHY offer huge functions for GIF creation, Apple's native answer provides a quick way to generate GIFs out of your videos or Live Photos. Here's how to get started.

How to create GIFs on iPhone

1. Ensure you have Apple's Shortcuts app installed on your iPhone.

2. Download the "Make GIF" shortcut using the provided link.

3. Add the shortcut to your collection.

4. Open the Shortcuts app and select the "Make GIF" shortcut.

5. Choose a video or Live Photo to convert into a GIF (trimming options available).

6. Alternatively, activate Siri and say "Hey Siri, Make a GIF" to initiate the process.

Once created, your GIFs may be easily accessed and shared immediately from the Photos app, enriching your messaging experience with customized content material.

For those new to the world of GIFs, exploring existing options is a great way to get started. In Apple's iMessage app, simply tap the 'A' icon and select the magnifying glass to browse and search for GIFs. Additionally, apps like GIF Keyboard by Tenor offer a vast library of animated delights for iOS users to explore and enjoy.

With these tools at your fingertips, unleash your creativity and elevate your messaging game with custom GIFs tailored to every event. Whether you're expressing joy, conveying humor, or adding a touch of whimsy to your conversations, GIF creation on iPhone has never been easier or more accessible.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 15:35 IST
