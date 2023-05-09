MI vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to watch Mumbai vs Bengaluru IPL Match Online

MI vs RCB TATA IPL 2023 Live: Lucknow Super Giants have been struggling for form in the last few games, winning just one of their last five. Despite this, LSG still cling to the 3rd spot in the TATA IPL 2023 table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians fell to defeat against Chennai Super Kings after winning two games on the bounce. As a result, MI find themselves at the 8th spot, having won just two matches out of their last five.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Live: Time and Venue

The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, commonly known as the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The MI vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Live: Where to watch

The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

MI vs RCB: Squads

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Faf Du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.