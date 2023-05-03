Home How To PBKS vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Today: Where to Stream Punjab vs Mumbai IPL Match Today Live Score

PBKS vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Today: Where to Stream Punjab vs Mumbai IPL Match Today Live Score

Punjab Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in an action-packed TATA IPL 2023 match today. Know where you can watch PBKS vs MI online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2023, 15:45 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI online. (AFP)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI online. (AFP)

PBKS vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: TATA IPL 2023 season is nearing the play-offs with as many as 6 teams in a tight race for the play-off spots. Today's opponents Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians both find themselves at the 6th and 7th positions respectively. PBKS have 3 wins out of 5 and have 10 points on the board while MI also have 3 wins out 5 but have 8 points, having played a game less.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in a thrilling encounter today, May 3. Know where you can watch PBKS vs MI live online.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, popularly known as the Mohali Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The PBKS vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 3.

TATA IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

PBKS vs MI: Squads

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Bowler, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Piyush Chawla, Nehal Wadera, Jofra Archer, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.

First Published Date: 03 May, 15:42 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets