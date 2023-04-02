Quordle 433 answer for April 2: Take a breather! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 433 answer for April 2: Finally! After days of waiting, Quordle has finally given us an easy puzzle. Well, not exactly easy, but easier compared to the monstrosities we were presented with since last week. Compared to that, today's puzzle will feel like a breeze to you. But you still need to remember one thing. Solving four puzzles together in itself is tricky. So, if you truly want to experience a peaceful day, do not rush into the game. Instead take a look at these Quordle hints and clues and know all the important insights of the words today. If that doesn't help, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 433 hints for April 2

There is no word with repeated letters. One word has multiple vowels but the rest of the words don't have it. Further, three out of the four words should be familiar to you. The one word which you might not have heard has a common letter arrangement, so you will get some scope to do trial and error. We would recommend you to start with a word that has common consonants in it.

Quordle 433 clues for April 2

Today's words begin with the letters W, S, S and F. The words end with the letters E, R, K and E. Word 1 clue - used to ask which person owns or is responsible for something Word 2 clue - describes something as of the highest power or an extreme degree or as excellent Word 3 clue - a large, often dangerous, sea fish that has a lot of sharp teeth Word 4 clue - a short story that teaches a lesson (a moral) and that often has animals as the main characters

These are your clues. They should help you to figure out the words easily. Once you think you have enough information, go and solve the puzzle. And if you need more clues, just check the solutions below.

Quordle 433 answer for April 2

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

WHOSE SUPER SHARK FABLE

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. For more such hints and clues, make sure to come back again tomorrow.