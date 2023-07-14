Home How To Quordle 536 answer for July 14: Easiest puzzle this week! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 536 answer for July 14: Easiest puzzle this week! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 536 answer for July 14: Today's Quordle challenge is an easy one to crack. Just concentrate and check the Quordle hints, clues here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 08:12 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 536 answer for July 14: Solving the puzzle is all about the right strategy. Let these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to shape out the perfect way to find the words. (Play Store)

Quordle 536 answer for July 14: Quardle seems to be going easy today! Maybe just to lower the pressure of the first day of the week. All four words are commonly known, However, may not be used in our daily conversations. But wait, don't get too excited and at the same time overconfident about cracking it easily! It would help if you were calm, composed, and focused in order to get the answers in the least attempt. You must remember that you only have 9 chances to get all 4 five letter words correctly. In order to give your thoughts a direction and help you crack the Quordle 536 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 536 hints for July 14

No matter how easy the 5 letter word gets, without proper clues and hints it is a tough task to get to the solution. Also, if you get a few letters of the words, still finding the right place to fix it can be tricky. However, there is no need for you to worry as we are here with a set of Quordle 536 hints to get you to solve today's word puzzle. Have a look.

Quordle 536 clues for July 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, C, W, and S.

2. The words end with the letters L, E, K, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - a statement or representation published without just cause and tending to expose another to public contempt

4. Word 2 clue - a set of covered wires or fibres that electrical or electronic signals travel through

5. Word 3 clue - to cause great damage or harm to somebody/something

6. Word 4 clue - the chance or opportunity to do something

And here are the best set of clues we could have provided! We hope we have helped you in getting the answer for today's Quordle challenge. However, if it is still difficult to figure out the answers check them out below.

Quordle 536 answer for July 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LIBEL

2. CABLE

3. WREAK

4. SCOPE

We hope the final word was not too much of a trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 08:12 IST
