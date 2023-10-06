Icon
Quordle 620 answer for October 6: Stop stressing! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 620 answer for October 6: Today's puzzle is confusing. But don’t give in. These Quordle hints, clues and solutions will ease your pain.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 07:36 IST
Quordle 620 answer for October 6: Protect your winning streak. Solve the puzzle with Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle 620 answer for October 6: Protect your winning streak. Solve the puzzle with Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 620 answer for October 6: The game is getting more interesting by the day. Why? Well, with 4 random words a day, Quordle has already exhausted 2,480 words, more than thrice that of Wordle. This means that the words that will appear in the game now will not be your typical words. As the words keep getting more obscure, the difficulty will also rise exponentially. However, you do not need to worry one bit. Our Quordle hints and clues will ensure that no matter how difficult the puzzles get, you always have the upper hand. And for those extreme cases, you can always rely on the solutions at the end of the page.

Quordle 620 hints for October 6

Today's bag of words is quite diverse. Two of the words contain repeated letters. Two of them are common words you will not have trouble guessing. But there are two words that can be very confusing to figure out. On top of that, one word contains three vowels in it. It can be very confusing to decipher the puzzle but if you are brave enough to try, we would recommend a vowel-heavy word to start the game with.

Quordle 620 clues for October 6

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, R, G, and N.

2. The words end with the letters D, R, D, and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a long, very sharp metal weapon, like a large knife

4. Word 2 clue - to mention or talk about somebody/something

5. Word 3 clue - an organization of people who do the same job or have the same interests

6. Word 4 clue - person's voice is nasal, the sound is produced through the nose

The last clue should really put the answer in your bag. Just go and give it a shot. We are rooting for you. But if you still cannot, then don't worry. Simply scroll down and check the answer.

Quordle 620 answer for October 6

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SWORD

2. REFER

3. GUILD

4. NASAL

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 07:36 IST
