RCB vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Royal Challengers vs Mumbai Indians Live Score

RCB vs MI Live Streaming Today: How excited are you about the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI)? Both the teams will be facing each other in a 20-20 match today and will try to win the title of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It can be known that RCB has not yet won the title of the Indian Premier League, while Mumbai Indians have won the championship five times. Also, till date RCB and MI have played 30 matches against each other, where Mumbai Indians have won 17 while the Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 13.

In today's match, all eyes will be on former RCB captain Virat Kohli, who has made a stellar return to form since the end of the IPL last year. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, endured their worst-ever season in 2022 as they finished at the bottom of the table. With so much already said, here is all you need to know about the TATA IPL 2023 Royal Challengers vs Mumbai Indians match.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where is the IPL 2023 match

The 5th match of the TATA IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday (April 2).

RCB vs MI Live Streaming Today: How to watch it on TV

The IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports channels namely Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming Today: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and MI will be available on Jio Cinema.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming Today: Probable team members

RCB: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Nadeem, David Willey, Reece Topley, Harshal Patel, and Mohammad Siraj.

MI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, and Kumar Kartikeya.