Revamp your old iPhone! Turn your old volume controls into Action Button

Unlock the power of the "Action Button" on any iPhone, regardless of its model. Know how to do it effortlessly.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 17:40 IST
Turn your old iPhone volume buttons into action buttons with this shortcut. (Unsplash)
Turn your old iPhone volume buttons into action buttons with this shortcut. (Unsplash)

If you have been envious of the new Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro series, there's good news for you. Even if you have an older iPhone, you can get a similar feature with a clever trick called "Rebind." This allows you to transform your volume buttons into Action Buttons. Here's how to do it.

What You Need to Get an Action Button on Any iPhone

To turn your iPhone's volume buttons into Action Buttons, you will need the Shortcuts app, which is available on most iPhone models running iOS 13 or higher, according to iGeeksblog report. If you don't have it, you can download it from the App Store. Once you have the Shortcuts app, download the "Rebind'' shortcut from RoutineHub.

How to Use Shortcuts to Get an Action Button

1. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. Tap "Rebind" and select it.

3. Choose one of your volume buttons.

4. Pick a category or function from the available options.

5. Select the action you want to assign to your chosen button.

6. If you want to assign a function to the other volume button, tap "Rebind" again and select the other button.

7. To start the shortcut, tap "Start."

8. Use the volume up or volume down buttons to perform their newly assigned functions.

Keep in mind that the shortcut remains active as long as the Shortcuts app is running. You'll see the Rebind icon on Dynamic Island for iPhones with Dynamic Islands when the shortcut is active. You can even trigger the shortcut while using another app. To check if it's running, look for an ellipsis or a stop button in the Shortcuts app.

Additional Tips and Considerations

  • Avoid running apps that require volume up and down functions, as this may interfere with the shortcut.
  • To stop the shortcut, tap the square (stop) button, and a checkmark will confirm that it's stopped.
  • If you want to change the function of your volume buttons, use the Rebind shortcut and hit "Rebind."
  • Note that duplicating the Rebind shortcut won't change its function; it will stick to the most recent action assigned to the volume buttons.

What Actions Can the Volume Buttons Perform with Rebind?

Rebind offers various categories of actions, including adjusting brightness, changing appearance (Light or Dark mode), controlling the flashlight, taking photos with the camera, managing internet settings (WiFi, Cellular Data, Airplane mode), and taking screenshots.

With Rebind, you can make the most out of your iPhone, even if you don't have the latest model. Enjoy the convenience of your own Action Button with this nifty trick.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 17:40 IST
