Run Baby Run OTT Release Date: When, where to watch RJ Balaji movie online

Investigative thrillers are the perfect weekend watch. The mysterious premise, gripping storyline and engaging characters and the general theme of whodunit, when well done, can be a very entertaining experience. And if you're looking for a similar movie this weekend, then you can stop your search. RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Run Baby Run is a thrilling Tamil-language film which takes you to the setting of a medical college. And the movie is now available on streaming platforms. So, check when and where to watch Run Baby Run OTT release online.

Run Baby Run OTT release: Details

Run Baby Run is a Tamil-language action-thriller movie that develops into a whodunit. For the unaware, whodunit (portmanteau of “who done it”) is a genre in fiction about a murder in which the identity of the murderer is not revealed until the end. The film is written and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

The movie begins with the death of a medical college student. A few days after the incident, a banker finds a strange woman hiding in the backseat of his car who tells him that her life is in danger. And from that moment onwards, the movie slowly moves into chaos.

The film stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Isha Talwar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Smruthi Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi and others.

The trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Saregama Tamil and it has received more than 3.4 million views, 67,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

Run Baby Run OTT release: When to watch

The action-thriller film will be streaming starting today, March 3. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from today onwards.

Run Baby Run OTT release: Where to watch

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar Tamil posted about the film on February 27 and said, “Get set for a thrill ride! #RunBabyRun from March 10 on #Disneyplushotstar”. You can watch the movie on Hotstar as long as you have a subscription to the platform.