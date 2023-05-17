Virupaksha OTT release date: When, where to watch Sai Dharm Tej horror mystery film online

Horror movies can be a hit or a miss depending on the execution. In recent times, Indian films have been focusing on the execution part a lot and are coming up with some really spooky films to entertain us. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Bhediya, they have all become commercial successes due to a good storyline and great performances. And now, Virupaksha, a Telugu-language horror-thriller will be hitting the OTT platforms. We, personally, cannot wait, and if you too are excited about this film, then find out when and where to watch Virupaksha OTT release.

Virupaksha OTT release: Details

The name Virupaksha, according to some religious texts, refers to a form of Lord Shiva. The film revolves around supernatural elements and is a horror mystery. It is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu who co-wrote the film with Sukumar. The film did not create a buzz prior to its release, but due to its compelling story, it has become a commercial hit.

The story is set in 1991 in a small village that was cursed to be destroyed in the given year. The protagonist, who has not been in the village for a decade and does not know about the curse, decides to move back and strange things begin happening almost immediately.

The film stars Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha, Sunil Varma, Rajeev Kanakala, Brahmaji, Ravi Krishna, Kamal Kamaraju and others.

A trailer of the film was posted on YouTube by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and has amassed 11 million views, 179,000 likes and more than 2900 comments.

Virupaksha OTT release: When to watch

The horror-mystery film will make its digital debut on May 17. So, viewers can enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes from Sunday onwards.

Virupaksha OTT release: Where to watch

Netflix has acquired the rights to the film and it will be streaming on its platform exclusively. To watch the movie, you will need a subscription to the platform.