2018 OTT release Confirmed: When, where to watch Tovino Thomas blockbuster online

The survival genre is still quite a niche in India. We do not get enough films that focus on natural/man-made disasters and other such situations where the focus is on how people survive adversity. But when such films make it to the box office, they generally perform well. The Malayalam-language film 2018 is a great example of this. Starring Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban, the movie has already reached blockbuster status. And soon, the film will be making its digital debut. So, if you are waiting to watch it as well, find out when and where to watch the 2018 OTT release.

2018 OTT release: Details

The Malayalam-language survival thriller film is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who wrote the screenplay with Akhil P. Dharmajan. The film is based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala floods. The film has become the biggest hit in Malayalam cinema after grossing more than Rs. 160 crore globally. Interestingly, the film was released on May 5, which means the collection was recorded in less than a month's time.

The film follows the events of the 2018 Kerala floods and focuses on diverse characters who are all living their lives till the flood strikes. The movie is rooted in humanity and highlights how people came together to overcome the disaster despite being against the odds.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Narain and others.

A trailer of the film was uploaded by Think Music India and it garnered 6.5 million views, 190,000 likes and more than 6,800 comments.

2018 OTT release: When to watch

The survival-thriller film will be available to watch online starting June 7, which is a Wednesday. So, you can watch the movie from the comfort of your home in just a little over a week from now.

2018 OTT release: Where to watch

SonyLiv announced the film on Monday with a tweet saying, “The biggest blockbuster Mollywood has ever seen is now coming to Sony LIV. 2018, streaming on Sony LIV from June 7th”. You can watch the film as long as you have a subscription to the platform.