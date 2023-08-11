Maayon OTT release: When, where to watch Tamil mythological thriller online

Mythological movies have a very special place in the hearts and minds of people. Every year a number of such films are released and each time viewers watch them with immense interest and devotion. One such Tamil movie is called “Maayon” starring Sibiraj and Tanya Ravichandran and it will be streaming online today, August 11. The release of the movie was delayed almost by year and now it is finally being premiered on OTT platforms. If you want to watch the latest mythological thriller, know when and where to watch it.

Maayon OTT release: Details

The film revolves around smugglers and archaeologists looking for treasure in a 5000 year old temple located in the Maayon hills. What makes the plot interesting is that the actor tries to find the mystery behind why people are not allowed to enter the temple after 6 PM. Watch the movie to unravel the mysteries of the temple and what life threatening challenges they face in their quest to find the hidden treasure.

The film cast includes Radha Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi and Aarash Shah. It is is directed by N. Kishore and produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam. Cinematography was handled by C Ramprasad and the editing was done by Ram Pandian and Kondalaro

The trailer of the film has over 2.4 million views on YouTube and 340000 people liked the video.

Maayon: When to watch

You can watch the mythological thriller today, August 11, from the comfort of your home as it is available online on an OTT platform now.

Maayon: where to watch

The film is streaming online on Amazon Prime Video. Note that you will need a subscription to the platform to watch the movie. You can get a monthly subscription for Rs.299 or a 3-month subscription for Rs. 599. However, the best-suited subscription plan would be on a yearly basis which will cost you Rs.1499.