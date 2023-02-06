    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Save up to 12000 on iPhone 14 Pro with this irresistible deal

    Save up to 12000 on iPhone 14 Pro with this irresistible deal

    Apple is offering a massive up to Rs. 12000 discount while buying a new iPhone 14 Pro. This is how it works.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 16:17 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    View all Images
    iPhone 14 Pro is available with a huge discount on Apple Store online. (Apple)

    The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the star models of the entire iPhone 14 series with significant upgrades that iPhone fans have never seen before. The iPhone 14 Pro boasts the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP main camera, a dynamic island, and many other attractive features. Ideal for upgrading from an older iPhone or trying out the Apple ecosystem, this smartphone strikes a balance between affordability and premium features. The good part is that it is not as pricey as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but still offers all the high-end specs.

    Still, it costs Rs. 129900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, Apple itself comes with some amazing offers which will let you save a huge part of your savings while buying this flagship model. Read on to know about this iPhone 14 Pro price cut deal.

    iPhone 14 Pro price cut

    The deal from Apple Store is the perfect combination of bank offers and exchange deals. That means if you are upgrading from an old iPhone or smartphone, the online Apple Store deal will provide a huge discount on iPhone 14 Pro. You can get Rs. 7000 instant savings on iPhone 14 Pro when you use eligible HDFC Bank credit cards. That means, with the help of credit cards, you can easily bring down the price to just Rs. 122900.

    B0BDJVSDMY

    Apple is offering some savings if you have an old device to exchange. All of the offers are clubbed together to offer savings up to Rs. 12000 on a select product. Hence, if you are shopping for an Apple product this season, these offers could help you in a big way.

    How to save Rs. 12000 on iPhone 14 Pro

    Step 1:

    Go to the Apple Store and find the iPhone 14 Pro.
    Step 2:

    Then choose the colour that you want - Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.
    Step 3:

    Similarly, find the storage variant that you want. Here, we are referring to the 128GB storage variant.
    Step 4:

    In the Apple Trade-in section, select a smartphone that you want to exchange.
    Step 5:

    After that, it will ask you to provide card details for payment. Note, the offer is applicable on only HDFC credit cards.
    Step 6:

    Complete the payment and enjoy the experience of iPhone 14 Pro.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 15:42 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum