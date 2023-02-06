Save up to 12000 on iPhone 14 Pro with this irresistible deal

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the star models of the entire iPhone 14 series with significant upgrades that iPhone fans have never seen before. The iPhone 14 Pro boasts the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP main camera, a dynamic island, and many other attractive features. Ideal for upgrading from an older iPhone or trying out the Apple ecosystem, this smartphone strikes a balance between affordability and premium features. The good part is that it is not as pricey as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but still offers all the high-end specs.

Still, it costs Rs. 129900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, Apple itself comes with some amazing offers which will let you save a huge part of your savings while buying this flagship model. Read on to know about this iPhone 14 Pro price cut deal.

iPhone 14 Pro price cut

The deal from Apple Store is the perfect combination of bank offers and exchange deals. That means if you are upgrading from an old iPhone or smartphone, the online Apple Store deal will provide a huge discount on iPhone 14 Pro. You can get Rs. 7000 instant savings on iPhone 14 Pro when you use eligible HDFC Bank credit cards. That means, with the help of credit cards, you can easily bring down the price to just Rs. 122900.

Apple is offering some savings if you have an old device to exchange. All of the offers are clubbed together to offer savings up to Rs. 12000 on a select product. Hence, if you are shopping for an Apple product this season, these offers could help you in a big way.