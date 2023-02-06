Save up to 12000 on iPhone 14 Pro with this irresistible deal
Apple is offering a massive up to Rs. 12000 discount while buying a new iPhone 14 Pro. This is how it works.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the star models of the entire iPhone 14 series with significant upgrades that iPhone fans have never seen before. The iPhone 14 Pro boasts the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP main camera, a dynamic island, and many other attractive features. Ideal for upgrading from an older iPhone or trying out the Apple ecosystem, this smartphone strikes a balance between affordability and premium features. The good part is that it is not as pricey as the iPhone 14 Pro Max but still offers all the high-end specs.
Still, it costs Rs. 129900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, Apple itself comes with some amazing offers which will let you save a huge part of your savings while buying this flagship model. Read on to know about this iPhone 14 Pro price cut deal.
iPhone 14 Pro price cut
The deal from Apple Store is the perfect combination of bank offers and exchange deals. That means if you are upgrading from an old iPhone or smartphone, the online Apple Store deal will provide a huge discount on iPhone 14 Pro. You can get Rs. 7000 instant savings on iPhone 14 Pro when you use eligible HDFC Bank credit cards. That means, with the help of credit cards, you can easily bring down the price to just Rs. 122900.
Apple is offering some savings if you have an old device to exchange. All of the offers are clubbed together to offer savings up to Rs. 12000 on a select product. Hence, if you are shopping for an Apple product this season, these offers could help you in a big way.
How to save Rs. 12000 on iPhone 14 Pro
Go to the Apple Store and find the iPhone 14 Pro.
Then choose the colour that you want - Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black.
Similarly, find the storage variant that you want. Here, we are referring to the 128GB storage variant.
In the Apple Trade-in section, select a smartphone that you want to exchange.
After that, it will ask you to provide card details for payment. Note, the offer is applicable on only HDFC credit cards.
Complete the payment and enjoy the experience of iPhone 14 Pro.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71675677703499