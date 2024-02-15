Slack AI integrated with Perplexity, Notion, and PagerDuty; Check how and what you can do with it

Catering to millions of users worldwide, Slack is one of the world's most popular tools for communication used by professionals and businesses. The platform has a vast number of features that give it an advantage over other forms of communication. And now, Slack has taken a big stride forward into the new tech that is on everyone's tongues - artificial intelligence. To provide a more efficient yet broader user experience, Slack has introduced a new suite of AI features under Slack AI, and not just that, but importantly, it even gets integrated with popular platforms such as Perplexity, Notion and PagerDuty.

Slack CEO Denise Dresser said, “These new AI capabilities empower our customers to access the collective knowledge within Slack so they can work smarter, move faster, and spend their time on things that spark real innovation and growth.”

What is Slack AI?

Slack AI is a new service introduced by a cloud-based team communication platform that brings AI features. With the adoption of AI features, Slack aims to provide a more intuitive user experience. The new AI-powered search provides concise and personalized answers to citations to relevant Slack messages.

Slack says its AI features can be used in 3 ways - to search for answers, get channel recaps and generate thread summaries.

Slack AI integration

Alongside the rollout of AI features, Slack AI has also been integrated into other popular platforms such as Perplexity, Notion and PagerDuty, as per the official blog. The following tasks can be achieved with this collaboration.

1. Perplexity - With Perplexity integration, Slack users subscribe to topics and automatically push updates into Slack. Thus, team discussions can be held by sharing these automatic updates into channels.

On this integration with Slack AI, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said, "Now with Perplexity Push, we're delivering an enterprise integration that brings AI-powered insights directly into Slack. Teams can easily stay in-the-know on topics they care about where conversations and collaboration already happens.”

2. Notion - Notion is a versatile productivity app that offers a one-stop solution for note-taking, document creation, task management, and more. With the Slack integration, users can view Notion AI summaries when links are shared in Slack. It aims to bring context from documents and other sources such as Wikipedia pages into conversations.

On Slack with Notion, you can:

- Send a Slack message to a Notion database (e.g. create a task)

- Control which notifications get sent to a Slack channel or DM (e.g. a task is marked “completed”). You can also reply to Notion comments directly in Slack

- Share Notion links that expand with useful information and AI summaries. You can also grant page access permissions directly in Slack

- Paste a Slack message link in Notion to see an up-to-date, live visualization of that message.

3. PagerDuty - PagerDuty allows users to conduct real-time operations, making incident response management simple. The Slack integration brings PagerDuty Copilot into Slack. It will help provide insights, suggest remediation paths and streamline the team's incident response.

You can try helpful queries like:

- Where are the alerts coming from?

- What are the related services and their status?

- What changed during the last 24 hours?

- Has this incident happened before?

- Are any of the changes likely to be the cause of the incident?

