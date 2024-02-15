Slack AI update rolled out! Get thread summaries and channel recaps now

Slack is one of the most popular work management tools among businesses. It not only helps teams stay connected but also enables them to collaborate in an efficient manner. With every productivity tool integrating artificial intelligence into its platform, Slack has also joined the race to introduce AI features. Now, the Slack update has been rolled out after a planning and testing period that lasted for over a year. This Slack AI update now empowers users in many ways and the company says it will bring more AI features soon. Know what Slack AI update has in store for users.

Slack AI features

According to a Slack blog post, the work management platform has announced a set of three features: search answers, channel recap and thread summaries. The platform also highlighted that the AI features are built on “Slack's secure, trusted infrastructure so that you remain in full control of your data.” Let's get an independent understanding of how these new AI features work.

Search answers: This AI feature provides a personalized way of finding answers to questions. With this feature, users can easily get clear, concise, personalized answers along with direct citations to relevant Slack messages. You also learn about projects, their goals, tasks, and more. Additionally, the search answer feature will also provide users with smart suggestions.

Channel recaps and thread summaries: No more spending hours catching up with unread group messages as Slack AI is here to make it quick and easy with channel recaps. This feature will enable users to get a “quick rundown of what's happening.” It will help you catch up with all the necessary details and provide you with a detailed thread summary. The summaries will provide users with the “gist of a long conversation.” Additionally, Slack AI also helps users find the right person to whom they need to respond.

Slack AI will also work on the third-party integrated apps to get summaries from various relevant apps. The Verge reported that Slack is also working on bringing its own AI chatbot, Einstein Copilot which will help users write appropriate and professional messages. Also, note that Slack AI features are only available for Slack Enterprise users.

