 Slack AI update rolled out! Get thread summaries and channel recaps now | Tech News
Home Tech News Slack AI update rolled out! Get thread summaries and channel recaps now

Slack AI update rolled out! Get thread summaries and channel recaps now

Slack introduces AI features with the ability to summarize old messages. Learn more about Slack AI update here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 10:24 IST
Slack AI
Catch up with old and unread messages quickly with the Slack AI update. (Slack)
Slack AI
Catch up with old and unread messages quickly with the Slack AI update. (Slack)

Slack is one of the most popular work management tools among businesses. It not only helps teams stay connected but also enables them to collaborate in an efficient manner. With every productivity tool integrating artificial intelligence into its platform, Slack has also joined the race to introduce AI features. Now, the Slack update has been rolled out after a planning and testing period that lasted for over a year. This Slack AI update now empowers users in many ways and the company says it will bring more AI features soon. Know what Slack AI update has in store for users.

Slack AI features

According to a Slack blog post, the work management platform has announced a set of three features: search answers, channel recap and thread summaries. The platform also highlighted that the AI features are built on “Slack's secure, trusted infrastructure so that you remain in full control of your data.” Let's get an independent understanding of how these new AI features work.

  • Search answers: This AI feature provides a personalized way of finding answers to questions. With this feature, users can easily get clear, concise, personalized answers along with direct citations to relevant Slack messages. You also learn about projects, their goals, tasks, and more. Additionally, the search answer feature will also provide users with smart suggestions.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

  • Channel recaps and thread summaries: No more spending hours catching up with unread group messages as Slack AI is here to make it quick and easy with channel recaps. This feature will enable users to get a “quick rundown of what's happening.” It will help you catch up with all the necessary details and provide you with a detailed thread summary. The summaries will provide users with the “gist of a long conversation.” Additionally, Slack AI also helps users find the right person to whom they need to respond.

Slack AI will also work on the third-party integrated apps to get summaries from various relevant apps. The Verge reported that Slack is also working on bringing its own AI chatbot, Einstein Copilot which will help users write appropriate and professional messages. Also, note that Slack AI features are only available for Slack Enterprise users.

Also, read other top stories today:

AI Mania! The artificial intelligence craze, which has come to dominate the stock market, accounts for most of the wealth gained by the world's richest people this year courtesy of the demand for AI chips. Know what it is about here.

AI and Love? Companion apps are being used to cope with loneliness or receive support, and users have developed emotional attachments to their digital companions. Know what human-AI relationships are like. Check it out here.

Hackers using ChatGPT! Microsoft's latest report says nation-state hackers are using artificial intelligence to refine their cyberattacks as adversaries were detected adding LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT to their toolkit. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 09:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets