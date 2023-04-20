Home How To Solar Eclipse 2023: Watch the rare hybrid surya grahan today; Know when and how

A rare hybrid solar eclipse can be watched today from several places on the globe. Here is all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
Apr 20 2023
Here is all you need to know about the hybrid solar eclipse happening today. (AP)
Here is all you need to know about the hybrid solar eclipse happening today. (AP)

The first solar eclipse of the year 2023, which will be a 'hybrid solar eclipse' will be taking place today, April 20, 2023. This rare eclipse will cross over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor. According to a report by PTI, the lucky few in the path of the hybrid solar eclipse will either get plunged into the darkness of a total eclipse or they'll see a “ring of fire” as the sun peeks out from behind the moon.

The eclipse path will span the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, mostly over water. For those viewing the total eclipse, it will last a little over a minute. "Such celestial events happen about once every decade: The last one was in 2013 and the next one isn't until 2031. They occur when Earth is in the “sweet spot” so the moon and the sun are almost the exact same size in the sky, said NASA solar expert Michael Kirk," as quoted by a report in PTI.

Those outside the eclipse path can still watch from a distance: Some sites in Australia will stream the event online, including the Perth Observatory and the Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory. Unfortunately, the hybrid solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

In Western Australia the eclipse will be visible from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20), in East Timor from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20) and in Indonesia from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20), according to a report by ANI.

How to watch the solar eclipse

It is never safe to look directly at the Sun and Moon during eclipses without specialized eye protection designed for viewing the eclipse. Viewing an eclipse with the naked eye can cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of the Sun's image on a white board by telescope.

Hybrid solar eclipse

Notably, a solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon. "A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas," NASA said. While a hybrid solar eclipse takes place when a total eclipse and the annular solar eclipse occur at the same time.

After today's eclipse, you will be able to catch an annular eclipse in mid-October and a total eclipse next April.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 10:40 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets