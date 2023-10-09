SSC MTS results 2023 are to be declared online soon! Know the steps to check scores

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released notification of multiple vacancies for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN). The SSC MTS exam 2023 was conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023. Among the 1558 vacancies announced, 1198 were for MTS jobs and 360 were for Havaldar jobs in CBIC and CBN.

The answer key for the exam was released on September 17 and the objection window was closed on September 20. Now, candidates are awaiting the results. The SCC MTS exam was conducted through a computer-based examination.

The date and time have not been announced by the officials yet, however, it is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website, which is ssc.nic.in, for regular updates and notifications about the results. While checking the results, keep your admit card in hand as you will have to enter your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to login after 10-15 minutes to get your result.

How to check SSC MTS results 2023:

1. Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, the result SSC MTS result link will be provided after the result is out.

3. A new page will appear in front of the screen where you'll be provided with a PDF of the result.

4. Open the PDF to check your scores.

5. Download the result PDF for your reference and further process.

6. Make sure to save it in a secure location on your device.

Make sure to fill in all the details correctly or else you will not be able to get access to your score. Write your credentials based on what you have given for the admit card. Best of luck!