    Home How To Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    There’s a way you can take professional-grade photos on your iPhone. Just turn this feature on.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 14:14 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Turn on ProRAW feature on your iPhone this way. (Apple)

    When it comes to smartphone cameras, nobody arguably does it better than Apple. iPhones are the best camera phones in the market with their advanced optics, user-friendly design and great software processing. The latest iPhones such as the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro MAX can even go toe-to-toe with the professional cameras. Apple has consistently made improvements to the camera over the years, making it a top choice for both amateur and professional photographers.

    One of the standout features of the iPhone's camera is its advanced optics. Not only in terms of numbers, but the quality of sensors and the ceramic glass helps it enhance the picture quality. In addition to optics, the iPhone also has a wide range of software features which make photography more enjoyable and easier. This is the ProRAW feature, which can turn your iPhone into a professional camera.

    What is the ProRAW feature on iPhones?

    ProRAW gives you greater creative control when editing photos. Apple ProRAW combines the information of a standard RAW format along with iPhone image processing, which gives you more flexibility when editing the exposure, color, and white balance in your photo. This feature is only available on iPhone 12 Pro or later Pro models, and not on standard iPhones.

    Your iPhone normally captures and saves photos in HEIC format which can be manually changed to JPEG. However, image quality is lost due to compression in both formats. ProRAW captures and stores the image in the RAW format, giving users more flexibility while editing. Although this feature can be useful for people who are into professional photography, there is one major downside to it. Each ProRAW image takes up about 25MB storage space compared to 1MB file size of HEIC photos, meaning you can run out of storage space pretty easily. If you still wish to take photos in RAW format, here's how you can turn this feature on.

    How to turn on ProRAW on iPhone

    Step 1:

    Open Settings on your iPhone and tap on Camera. 
    Step 2:

    Under the Photo Capture section, tap on the toggle for Apple ProRAW. 
    Step 3:

    Next, open your iPhone’s camera and tap the RAW icon on the top right corner of the screen. 
    Step 4:

    Whenever you take an image, if the strikethrough on the RAW icon disappears, your image is being captured in the ProRAW mode.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 13:07 IST
