Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai

An AI chatbot developed by former Google researchers lets you talk to superheroes, and people with historical significance, and it even lets you create your own character! Here, know how to create your own character on Character.ai.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 11:26 IST
Character.ai lets you create your own character. Know how to do it. Also, learn how to talk to celebs via AI chatbot. (App Store)

The debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, has kickstarted an AI chatbot revolution and now every big tech company is developing their own conversational chatbots. But why talk to a generic AI bot when you can have conversations with the digital likeness of famous personalities? This is now possible due to the emergence of multi-personality chatbots like Meta's AI Personas. There's one more AI chatbot platform that has been developed by former Google researchers, and it lets you talk to superheroes, and people with historical significance, and it even lets you create your own character! Know all about Character.ai - the multi-personality AI chatbot.

Character.ai: What is it?

Character.ai is a chatbot platform that lets you speak to digital versions of famous personalities, whether real or fictional and to converse with them freely with open-ended conversations. The platform was created by former Google researchers Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer and was publicly launched in September 2022. It uses complex learning models to generate human-like text responses and participate in contextual conversation.

While AI chatbots such as Google Bard and ChatGPT can be used as a resource hub to generate content, Character.ai offers endless hours of fun by entertaining you. That means you can have conversations with Elon Musk about how he plans Mars missions or have a conversation with Superman about his Kryptonite weakness.

While numerous AI personalities are readily available for you to have a conversation with, you can also create them on your own! Be it a character from a book, a historical figure, a family pet, or even your desk plant, if you can dream it, you can create it.

How to create your own character on Character.ai

1. To create your own character, you need to go to the official website of Character.AI - https://beta.character.ai/.

2. Next, sign in to get an uninterrupted access to the platform. Log in if you already have an account.

3. In the navigation bar, click on the +Create option and then select Create a Character.

4. The Create a Character screen will now appear where you can create a character by assigning a name, and its greeting and setting the AI chatbot visibility.

5. Enter the desired character name, enter the greeting that will first appear on the screen, and choose who is allowed to talk to the AI chatbot. You can also go further ahead and select an avatar for the character.

6. While the AI character is ready at this stage, you can take one more step and assign attributes to the character. To do this, open the Character Settings and select the attributes.

7. You'll be presented with a set of options that can be tweaked, such as name, greeting, avatar, short description, long description, categories, character visibility, image generation, image style, definition, and more. Set the options as per your preference.

8. That's it! Your AI character is now ready! You can start having conversations right away, and can even share the AI chatbot with your friends.

It is important to note that anyone can create a character on Character.ai, therefore, yours might not be entirely unique. It is also possible that you might come across various variations of your created character. Having said that, the experience will be as unnerving as it would be thrilling!

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 11:26 IST
