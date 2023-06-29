Home How To TS ICET Results 2023 to be declared online today; Know where and how to check

TS ICET Results 2023 to be declared online today; Know where and how to check

TS ICET Results 2023 will be announced in just a little while. If you wish to check your marks online, know how to do it easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 14:39 IST
TS ICET Results 2023 will be declared on the official website. This is how to retrieve your marksheet. (PTI)
TS ICET Results 2023 will be declared on the official website. This is how to retrieve your marksheet. (PTI)

It's a big day for students in Telangana. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be declaring the results of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) today, June 29, in just a few hours. As per reports, the result is expected to be declared at 3:30 PM and students will be able to check it right afterwards. The official website will show the results and the marks of the students. Additionally, students will also get the final answer key of the exam along with the results. If you too are waiting for the results to come out, know how to check it.

TS ICET Results 2023

The TS ICET is a common entrance test in the state of Telangana and qualifying in it will determine the admission to MBA and MCA courses at the state universities and their affiliated colleges. The exam is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher education.

The TS ICET Exam were conducted on May 26 and 27, 2023, in two separate sessions each day. In just a month, TSCHE will be revealing the results of the exam. The result will be declared on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. Students need not go to any third-party websites as the result can be easily accessed through the official portal itself. To check the results, students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and other details with themselves. They should also keep checking the official website for the declaration of the result. Once announced, they will be given a link on the main page through which they can directly check their marks.

How to check TS ICET Results 2023

1. Visit the official website - https://icet.tsche.ac.in

2. On the main page of the website, you should see a link that says ‘Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test' or TS ICET 2023 results.

3. Click the link. It should take you to the results page.

4. Here, you will have to add your details such as roll number, hall ticket number, and more.

5. Once done, click the submit button.

6. That's it. You should be able to see your result and your marks on the screen.

7. Make sure to take a printout of the result for official purposes.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets