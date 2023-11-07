UPSSSC PET 2023 exam answer key to release soon! This is how to check online

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) concluded the Preliminary Eligibility Test for Group B and C posts on October 29, 2023. It was a two-day exam that began on October 28. Now, candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam are waiting for the answer key and the results to be released soon. As per reports, the answer key will be released in no time. Know how you check the UPSSSC PET 2023 exam answer key online.

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam results

UPSSSC may soon announce the answer key for PET 2023 on their official website of upsssc.gov.in. The exam occurred in two shifts, one was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM, and another from 3 PM to 5 PM, in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UPSSSC PET 2023 exam will soon be releasing the final answer key and after that, the result will be announced on their official website. Remember that the final evaluation of your performance in the exam will solely depend on the UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key 2023. Therefore, a thorough evaluation of the answer key is necessary.

With the answer key, candidates can assess the responses they have filled in and their overall performance during the exam to find out the areas where they need to improve. This will enable them to be prepared for their future preparations.

How to download UPSSSC PET 2023 answer key

First, go to the official website of upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “UPSSSC PET answer key 2023”.

A new page will appear in front of your screen, then fill in the date and shift timing.

You might also be asked to fill in credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc. So keep your admit card with you while checking the answer key.

Now, the PDF of the UPSSSC PET 2023 Answer key will appear.

Carefully review the answer key.

Download the answer key PDF for future reference.

