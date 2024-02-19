Visme AI-powered presentation tool: Know how to create stunning visual designs effortlessly

Presentations are now a permanent feature in all corporate settings and they have even infiltrated into areas that were once considered anathema for them - visual elements, art and designs. Do you know why making a visually pleasing presentation is necessary? An informative piece of documentation should not always include texts and graphs as it makes the presentation look boring. To make them engaging one must include different types of visual elements such as pictures, videos, animations, icons, illustrations and more. This enables the speaker to draw more attention to the details and keep everyone hooked throughout the presentation. While there are multiple presentation tools available in the market, there is one tool called “Visme” that shines in providing the best presentation editing tools and techniques. Know more about the Visme presentation tool here.

What is Visme?

Visme is an AI-powered tool that enables users to create delightful presentations, infographics, documents, graphs, and much more. The tool provides various editing features with pre-designed themes, images, illustrations, icons, and more which users can add to make their document look visually appealing. Users can easily share and collaborate with other users while creating presentations to make them informative and interesting at the same time. Know how you can create visual designs with Visme without actually taking advantage of the AI assistant.

How to use Visme to create appealing visuals for your documents and presentations

According to Visme, the first thing a creator should do is brainstorm ideas and topics for the document they are creating. Users can take advantage of the Visme whiteboard tool to get started by outlining an idea.

Next, prepare an outline of your presentation with the title, topic, subheadings, etc on different slides. This will give you an idea of a roadmap for how your presentation will look like.

Now, you will have to create a Visme account by typing your name, email and password. Then you will be directed to the Visme dashboard.

Go to “Create new”, then projects and select the type of document such as “presentation”.

Now comes the fun part, select the template of your choice as Visme provides more than 1000 predefined templates which you can choose from according to your topic and requirements.

On the template, start adding your content such as topic, description with text, etc to make the presentation informative. Once you are done with adding all the necessary details, then you need to make it visually appealing.

Visme offers icons, illustrations, 3D graphics and much more which you can use to make the presentation look professional and informative. It also provides data widgets and different types of graphs and charts which you can select and customize according to your needs.

Once everything is in the right place, review and make corrections if necessary. Now your presentation is ready to download, share, publish and present.

Also, read other top stories today:

Bhai gets things done in India? Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai' moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too. Read all about it here.

Improving @work! Looking for an impactful work management tool to increase team productivity? Know how Smartsheet can help empower teams with effective collaboration tools. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Latest iPhone available with big discount! Within just a few months of launch, the Apple iPhone 15 is available with a massive discount. Check it out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!