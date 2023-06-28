Home How To Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’

Getting the win in BGMI, also known as getting the ‘chicken dinner’, can get progressively difficult as you climb up the ranking ladder. But if you want to continue winning, these 5 tips and tricks will come in handy for you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 20:06 IST
Know the best tips and tricks to get a win in BGMI. (BGMI)
After its comeback, Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI has again set the Indian gaming community on fire. The developers have already hosted a tournament and are adding weekly events to make it more fun for the players. However, the best part about the game is when you win a match and claim the ‘chicken dinner'. Every player tries his, or her, best to survive till the very end of every match. Yet, it's not that easy as the game gets harder as the zone gets smaller. Nonetheless, there are a few things that will help you to outlast others and survive till the end with ease. Though the dynamics of every match are unique, a few things remain the same. So, if you want to make sure you survive till the last and get a fair shot at winning the game, check out our BGMI tips and tricks.

Pick the right landing spot

It is important to start the game right to make it to the end. There is no point in landing in a crowded area unless your strength is close combat. Similarly, you also do not want to land in an open area because you may end up getting sniped. You should aim to land in areas where there are a few houses nearby but it is not one of the central locations on the map. This way, you can pick up valuable ammo and weapons while avoiding any potential battles right at the start.

Play your game passively

A simple way to survive longer in BGMI is to avoid playing aggressively. Instead, adopt a passive playstyle. It is great for seasoned players as well as beginners. Though there are certain drawbacks as well, playing passively is the safest and best way for players to survive the longest. You cannot avoid all fights, the bulk of them can be bypassed.

However, feel free to play aggressively if you are trying to improve your combat skills or it happens to already be your strength. But even then, we would advise you to carefully pick the battles.

Try to stay on the high ground during gunfights

Whenever you engage in combat with the enemy, it's always better to hold the high ground, quite literally. This will make it harder for the opponent to attack because you will have better shooting angles to eliminate them. If pointed correctly, the enemy will either be pinned down or eliminated.

Try to stay within the safe zone

Try to rotate and stay within the safe zone in a BGMI match. This will allow players to avoid being pinned down by the opponent. Also, rotating will help you to keep track of the movements of your enemy and stay ahead of them.

Keep moving

A moving target is harder to hit than a still one. And in this game, you need to remember this line. It does not matter whether you are in combat or just roaming around, always keep moving and add a couple of steps in random directions, just in case an enemy is aiming at you. Moving all the time is a skill that will take time for you to master, but once you do, you can progress really fast in the game.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 20:05 IST
    Trending Gadgets

