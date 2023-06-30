Home How To Win Garena Free Fire Max Vampire Wings backpack now! Here is how

Win Garena Free Fire Max Vampire Wings backpack now! Here is how

Garena Free Fire Max players have a chance to get new Vampire Wings! Know how to acquire these.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 13:12 IST
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks to get the new Vampire Wings backpack. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire Max keeps its players hooked by regularly introducing new events, backpacks, items, and challenges. It is safe to say, that there is never a boring moment in Free Fire! This week, Free Fire MAX has kicked off another exciting knockout event and it is giving players the opportunity to win the newly introduced Vampire Wings. However, if you want the Garena Free Fire Vampire Wings backpack, then you will have to hurry as the event was launched on June 28 and it will go on till just July 5. That means you need to hurry to nab these amazing Vampire Wings.

However, before getting too excited, you need to know that you have to spend diamonds to get the available rewards. This event ensures rewards for players who complete a specific number of spins. Unlike free spins, obtaining the Vampire Wings requires spending diamonds - at least 9. So, before foing for the Vampire Wings, make sure your inventory has enough diamonds. Here is all that you need to know.

Vampire Wings: Need of diamonds

The event offers a chance to win any of these items – Vampire Wings, 3x Scans, 2x Magic Cube Fragments, and 3x Pet Foods. The best part is that after acquiring an item, it will not be given to you again while spinning. This means the likelihood of winning the Vampire Wings rises along with the cost of making spins. However, Garena has mentioned that the price will increase with every spin from 9 diamonds to 19-49-199 diamonds.

How to get Vampire Wings backpack in Garena Free Fire Max

Step 1:

Open the Garena Free Fire app and ensure to sign in with your Free Fire Max account. 
Step 2:

Now go to the diamond events section available at the top-left corner. 
Step 3:

Here, you will find the Vampire Wings option in the list to access new web events. 
Step 4:

Tap on the Vampire Wings option and make a spin to get a reward. 
Step 5:

Note, you may not receive Vampire Wings in the first attempt. That means you will need to continue until you win.
Step 6:

Once you have the Vampire Wings, it will be available in the vault.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 13:12 IST
