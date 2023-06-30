Win Garena Free Fire Max Vampire Wings backpack now! Here is how

Garena Free Fire Max keeps its players hooked by regularly introducing new events, backpacks, items, and challenges. It is safe to say, that there is never a boring moment in Free Fire! This week, Free Fire MAX has kicked off another exciting knockout event and it is giving players the opportunity to win the newly introduced Vampire Wings. However, if you want the Garena Free Fire Vampire Wings backpack, then you will have to hurry as the event was launched on June 28 and it will go on till just July 5. That means you need to hurry to nab these amazing Vampire Wings.

However, before getting too excited, you need to know that you have to spend diamonds to get the available rewards. This event ensures rewards for players who complete a specific number of spins. Unlike free spins, obtaining the Vampire Wings requires spending diamonds - at least 9. So, before foing for the Vampire Wings, make sure your inventory has enough diamonds. Here is all that you need to know.

Vampire Wings: Need of diamonds

The event offers a chance to win any of these items – Vampire Wings, 3x Scans, 2x Magic Cube Fragments, and 3x Pet Foods. The best part is that after acquiring an item, it will not be given to you again while spinning. This means the likelihood of winning the Vampire Wings rises along with the cost of making spins. However, Garena has mentioned that the price will increase with every spin from 9 diamonds to 19-49-199 diamonds.