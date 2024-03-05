Wix AI website builder rolled out! Know how to create a website in seconds, boost your business

Wix is known for providing easy no-code website building facilities and several business tools. Thus, it lets users create a website without too much hassle, making a name in the website-building business. Now, it has introduced its new AI-powered website builder which can create a website based on just user prompts. Sounds exciting right? This AI-supercharged tool will ask some simple questions and it will create an intuitive website based on the responses. Know all about the newly introduced Wix AI website builder.

Wix AI website builder: What is it?

The AI website builder is actually a chatbot like OpenAI's ChatGPT. Wix's AI chatbot helps users create business websites based on prompts. Users can describe their business and how they want their website to look in terms of design, goals, and more, to the chatbot and it creates a website for free. Additionally, the tool will also ask you several questions related to your business to gain more insight into what kind of website you want to build. After all the information is collected, the chatbot will develop a layout, theme, text, images and business solutions which users can later customize based on their requirements.

Also read: 4 best AI-powered tools to create a website: Wix, GoDaddy, Jimdo, and more

How to create a website using Wix AI website builder

To generate their preferred customized website, users must first create their account on Wix to access the AI tools and website builder. Once you have successfully signed up, simply tap on the “Create with AI” button to get started. Then the AI chatbot will ask you basic questions about you and your business such as “What's the business about”, or “What do you want to name your website.”

After answering all the questions, the AI chatbot will take a few seconds to a minute to create the website. Once created, users can edit the theme and layout based on their requirements and needs. These tweaks can also be made with the help of the AI chatbot.

Wix AI website builder: How much does it cost?

While creating an AI-based website is free, to experience advanced features and tools, users will have to opt for its monthly subscription which is priced at Rs.199 for the basic plan. Additionally, for business and elite business purposes, Wix also provides plans that start from Rs.799 and Rs.1599 per month.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!