 Wix AI website builder rolled out! Know how to create a website in seconds, boost your business | How-to
Home How To Wix AI website builder rolled out! Know how to create a website in seconds, boost your business

Wix AI website builder rolled out! Know how to create a website in seconds, boost your business

Wix has jumped on the AI bandwagon and unveiled its latest tool, the Wix AI website builder, which claims to build a website in seconds with an AI chatbot! Know what it is and how it works.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 05 2024, 13:41 IST
Elevate team efficiency with Hive app - the ultimate project management solution
Wix AI website builder
1/6 1. Hive App Overview:Hive is a cloud-based project management tool designed to enhance team productivity by enabling task distribution, collaboration, and project analysis. It caters to businesses of all sizes, offering customizable project layouts and advanced features like Hive analytics for tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and workspace productivity data.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Unique Features:Hive stands out with its diverse project management layouts, including Gantt charts and Kanban boards, allowing users to tailor their task-tracking methods. It integrates third-party communication tools like Slack and Skype for seamless team collaboration, alongside a built-in messaging feature for internal connectivity.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Task Visualization:With Hive's summary view feature, users gain a comprehensive overview of tasks, including project names, deadlines, and status updates. Additionally, they can access detailed project summaries to stay informed and organized throughout the workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Time Management:The app includes a dedicated time tracking tool, enabling teams to monitor their productivity levels during work hours. This insight aids in identifying peak efficiency periods and optimizing time allocation for improved project outcomes.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Actionable Workflow Creation:Hive facilitates efficient project planning by allowing users to establish actionable workflows with distinct stages and phases. This clarity in project goals enhances team understanding and alignment, fostering smoother project execution and delivery.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Subscription Options:While the Hive app offers free usage, users seeking advanced features can opt for monthly subscription plans starting from just $1 per user. This affordable pricing structure ensures accessibility to enhanced functionalities tailored to diverse project management needs.  (unsplash)
Wix AI website builder
View all Images
Know all about Wix AI website builder that helps create a website in seconds, boosting your business. (Wix)

Wix is known for providing easy no-code website building facilities and several business tools. Thus, it lets users create a website without too much hassle, making a name in the website-building business. Now, it has introduced its new AI-powered website builder which can create a website based on just user prompts. Sounds exciting right? This AI-supercharged tool will ask some simple questions and it will create an intuitive website based on the responses. Know all about the newly introduced Wix AI website builder.

Wix AI website builder: What is it?

The AI website builder is actually a chatbot like OpenAI's ChatGPT. Wix's AI chatbot helps users create business websites based on prompts. Users can describe their business and how they want their website to look in terms of design, goals, and more, to the chatbot and it creates a website for free. Additionally, the tool will also ask you several questions related to your business to gain more insight into what kind of website you want to build. After all the information is collected, the chatbot will develop a layout, theme, text, images and business solutions which users can later customize based on their requirements.

Also read: 4 best AI-powered tools to create a website: Wix, GoDaddy, Jimdo, and more

How to create a website using Wix AI website builder

To generate their preferred customized website, users must first create their account on Wix to access the AI tools and website builder. Once you have successfully signed up, simply tap on the “Create with AI” button to get started. Then the AI chatbot will ask you basic questions about you and your business such as “What's the business about”, or “What do you want to name your website.”

After answering all the questions, the AI chatbot will take a few seconds to a minute to create the website. Once created, users can edit the theme and layout based on their requirements and needs. These tweaks can also be made with the help of the AI chatbot.

Wix AI website builder: How much does it cost?

While creating an AI-based website is free, to experience advanced features and tools, users will have to opt for its monthly subscription which is priced at Rs.199 for the basic plan. Additionally, for business and elite business purposes, Wix also provides plans that start from Rs.799 and Rs.1599 per month.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 13:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets