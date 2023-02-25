    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Wordle 616 answer for February 25: Numerical puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 616 answer for February 25: Numerical puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 616 answer for February 25: Today’s puzzle might appear harder than it actually is. Instead of getting confused, just take a look at these Wordle hints, clues, solution

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 25 2023, 07:27 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 616 answer for February 25: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 616 answer for February 25: Wordle has a habit of including a bunch of funny words to confuse the players, and today is no different. And to make it worse, today's word can actually be tricky to guess. Today's puzzle might appear difficult to many, but in reality it is an easy word to find. But there is a secret trick to unlock the clues and get to the final word. If you're struggling to find all the letters or to arrange them in the right order, then don't worry. We will show you how to add another day to your win streak. Just take a look at these Wordle hints and clues and you will solve today's puzzle hassle-free. And if for some reason, you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom and find the solution there. Either way, do not let today's puzzle break your streak.

    Wordle 616 hints for February 25

    Today's word has a repeated letter which can be even more annoying. The word belongs to the world of numericals, which means it is not a usual word. The word luckily does not use any uncommon letters so finding the clues should not be too difficult. However, placing the letters correctly will be a challenge. And if you are not confident, we would recommend that you take a look at the clues below before attempting the next guess. We would also recommend using a letter elimination strategy today.

    Wordle 616 clues for February 25

    1. Today's word begins with the letter F. 

    2. The word contains one vowel in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter Y.

    4. The vowel in this word is I. 

    5. The repeated letter is also F.

    At this point, we have served the word to you on a platter. Just think about it for a moment and apply these clues. You should be very close to the answer. And if you do feel stuck, simply, scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 616 answer for February 25

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is FIFTY. We hope you were able to compete with the doctors and protect your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 25 Feb, 07:26 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new