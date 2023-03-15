Wordle 634 answer for March 15: Sticky situation? Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 634 answer for March 15: The midweek is officially here and along comes the Wednesday Wordle. Unlike the last couple of weeks, this Saturday, you are not going to struggle too much as the word today has been kept on the easier end. But easier puzzles can still be headache inducing if not tackled the right way. In fact, one of the big reasons players lose more often with easy puzzles is because they overcomplicate it and then finding a solution becomes a tricky proposition. So, just check our Wordle hints and clues and reach the answer easily. And in case you need some extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 634 hints for March 15

The word today is extremely common and you are very likely to use it on a day-to-day basis. The word does contain a repeated letter and that is probably the most challenging part of the puzzle. Apart from that, there are no uncommon letters used in the word and the letter arrangement is also common. So, overall, as long as you can figure out the repeated letter, you will be able to find the answer.

Wordle 634 clues for March 15

Today's word begins with the letter S.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with the letter P.

One of the vowels is the letter E.

The remaining vowel and the repeating letter is also E.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 634 answer for March 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SWEEP. It means “to clean a surface with or as if with a broom”. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.