    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Wordle 637 answer for March 18: Unusually tough! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 637 answer for March 18: Unusually tough! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 637 answer for March 18: Today’s puzzle can be confusing. You need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way towards the victory.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 08:57 IST
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 637 answer for March 18: Check Wordle hints, clues, solution to get an easy win this weekend. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 637 answer for March 18: Saturday is here and it can be a bit hard to focus on Wordle today. And this lack of focus can be dangerous. It's not really that difficult to find a couple of letters in the first two attempts. The game is designed that way. The real uphill battle begins right after that. Because today's word sneakily contains a couple of less commonly used letters which people normally tend not to guess, making finding them out a tricky affair. If your streak is too high, it would be wise not to risk it. We offer you our Wordle hints and clues which will allow you to be more confident as you attempt to guess the answer. And if they don't suffice, scroll down for the solution too.

    Wordle 637 hints for March 18

    Today's word luckily does not contain any repeated letters. This is the third straight puzzle in a row without a repeated letter. However, there are uncommon letters and an unusual letter arrangement. And probably the worst of them all, the word itself is not very common. This can be a big problem while solving the puzzle. But to find the letters, you should definitely go for the letter elimination strategy.

    Wordle 637 clues for March 18

    1. Today's word begins with the letter Y. 

    2. The word contains a single vowel in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter T.

    4. The vowel in the word is A.

    5. It is a type of sailing boat. 

    The final clue should have revealed the answer to you. Maybe take a moment to think about it, and you should have it. And if you're stuck on the last attempt and do not have the luxury of making guesses, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 637 answer for March 18

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is YACHT. It is “a large and usually expensive boat, used for racing or for traveling around for pleasure”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 08:55 IST
    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile