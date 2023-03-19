    Trending News

    Wordle 638 answer for March 19: Problem is obscurity! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 638 answer for March 19: Problem is obscurity! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 638 answer for March 19: Today you get a word that you might not have heard of before. Before it frustrates you, make sure to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 19 2023, 06:14 IST
    Wordle
    Wordle 638 answer for March 19: Even obscure words can be solved with ease with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
    Wordle
    Wordle 638 answer for March 19: Even obscure words can be solved with ease with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    Wordle 638 answer for March 19: Today, Wordle has posted an obscure word. And as the nature of the word goes, many might not even have heard of it. And that is the challenge to solve in today's puzzle. If you have not even heard of a word, then solving it is essentially like shooting at a target while being blindfolded. An obvious way to eliminate this challenge is by improving vocabulary but that's easier said than done. There is one more way to solve such puzzles but it goes through our Wordle hints and clues. As always, if even they don't help much, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 638 hints for March 19

    Apart from being an obscure word, it also contains an unusual letter. But thankfully, there are no repeated letters or strange letter arrangements. So, to solve the puzzle you just have to make sure that you know all the five letters as soon as possible and from there it is just a game of mixing and matching the letters till something works. Plus, our clues will tell you specific details about the word and you should be a lot closer to solving it.

    Wordle 638 clues for March 19

    Step 1:

    The word begins with the letter C.
    Step 2:

    The word contains two vowels in it.
    Step 3:

    The word ends with the letter O.
    Step 4:

    The remaining vowel is E.
    Step 5:

    The word has a Latin origin.

    That's three out of five letters right there. All you have to do now is find the two remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. This is as easy as it gets. But if you are stuck on the final attempt, then just scroll down and check the solution below.

    Wordle 638 answer for March 19

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is CREDO. It means, “a statement of the beliefs or aims which guide someone's actions”. We hope it was a fun challenge today. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 19 Mar, 06:14 IST
