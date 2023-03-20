    Trending News

    Home How To Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Don't ever lose your streak! Check Wordle hints and clues here

    Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Don't ever lose your streak! Check Wordle hints and clues here

    Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Tricky letters but an easy word to guess! A little help can help to win easily. Check Wordle 639 hints and clues here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 06:49 IST
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Check Wordle 639 hints, clues and solution here. (Unsplash)

    Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Contrary to Sunday's Wordle word, the game is going to be a bit easy for you today. Though the letters are a bit tricky to guess, the word is a commonly used one. All you need to do is focus on figuring out the letters, after which finding their accurate place and finally the word can become a bit easier. One more way to solve today's puzzle easily is via the Wordle hints and clues given here. However, if even the clues and hints don't help much, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 639 hints for March 20

    As already stated, today's five letter Wordle word contains unusual letters. But thankfully, there are no repeated letters or strange letter arrangements. So, to solve the puzzle you just have to make sure that you know all the five letters as soon as possible and from there it is just a game of mixing and matching the letters till something works. Plus, our clues will help you by providing specific details about the word.

    Wordle 639 clues for March 20

    The word begins with the letter G.

    The word contains two vowels in it.

    The word ends with a vowel- E.

    The other vowel in the word is O.

    The word protects you from the cold!

    From the above mentioned hints, you already know three letters now. All you have to do now is find the two remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. But if you still feel stuck, then just scroll down and check the solution below.

    Wordle 639 answer for March 20

    If you do not want to know the answer to today's Wordle challenge, you are advised to stop reading here. This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is GLOVE. It refers to, “a piece of clothing that is worn on the hand and wrist for warmth or protection, with separate parts for each finger," according to Cambridge dictionary.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 06:45 IST
