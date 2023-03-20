Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Don't ever lose your streak! Check Wordle hints and clues here

Wordle 639 answer for March 20: Contrary to Sunday's Wordle word, the game is going to be a bit easy for you today. Though the letters are a bit tricky to guess, the word is a commonly used one. All you need to do is focus on figuring out the letters, after which finding their accurate place and finally the word can become a bit easier. One more way to solve today's puzzle easily is via the Wordle hints and clues given here. However, if even the clues and hints don't help much, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 639 hints for March 20

As already stated, today's five letter Wordle word contains unusual letters. But thankfully, there are no repeated letters or strange letter arrangements. So, to solve the puzzle you just have to make sure that you know all the five letters as soon as possible and from there it is just a game of mixing and matching the letters till something works. Plus, our clues will help you by providing specific details about the word.

Wordle 639 clues for March 20

The word begins with the letter G.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with a vowel- E.

The other vowel in the word is O.

The word protects you from the cold!

From the above mentioned hints, you already know three letters now. All you have to do now is find the two remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. But if you still feel stuck, then just scroll down and check the solution below.

Wordle 639 answer for March 20

If you do not want to know the answer to today's Wordle challenge, you are advised to stop reading here. This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GLOVE. It refers to, “a piece of clothing that is worn on the hand and wrist for warmth or protection, with separate parts for each finger," according to Cambridge dictionary.