Wordle 648 answer for March 29: A shrewd puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 648 answer for March 29: The end of the month of March has brought us a terrifying puzzle which has a very big likelihood of claiming your winning streak. Yes, the streak-breaker is back and it is going to give you a really tough time. It has been a long time since the last streak-breaker word appeared in the game. But today's word just might be tougher. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 648 hints for March 29

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. The word contains a repeated letter. Alongside, it also carries an uncommon letter, which is no easy task to find. And you have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details into the word.

Wordle 648 clues for March 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is the letter E.

5. The vowel is also the repeated letter.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 648 answer for March 29

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BESET. It means “to affect somebody/something in a bad way”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.