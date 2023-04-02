Home How To Wordle 652 answer for April 2: Stop panicking! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 652 answer for April 2: Stop panicking! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 652 answer for April 2: Today's puzzle can confuse you. But don't let it get to you. Solve it with ease with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
Apr 02 2023, 06:18 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 652 answer for April 2: Wondering how to solve the puzzle? Know the right way with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 652 answer for April 2: Sundays are the toughest day to solve a puzzle. Everyone wants to sleep a little extra, relax and get their chores done. But Wordle does not wait for anyone and if you are committed to building a high enough score, you cannot miss out on solving it. So, if you are struggling today and are not sure how to proceed, let us do all the hard work! Check these Wordle hints and clues and solve the puzzle without breaking a sweat. And if you're already at the last attempt, quickly go to the bottom of this article to know today's word.

Wordle 652 hints for April 2

Today's puzzle does not have any repeated letters. However, it does have a single uncommon letter. And the problem with uncommon letters is that you will never be able to guess it due to it not being a part of most letter elimination strategies. But fret not because our clues in the next section will help you through this. We would recommend you start the puzzle with popular consonants.

Wordle 652 clues for April 2

  1. Today's word begins with the letter S.
  2. The word contains one vowel in it.
  3. The word ends with the letter K.
  4. The vowel in the word is O.
  5. The word is often used in finances.

We have revealed quite a few letters for you. All you have to do now is find the two remaining letters and arrange them in the right order. But if you're still struggling with figuring out the right order, check the solution below.

Wordle 652 answer for April 2

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is STOCK. The word means, “ a general term used to describe the ownership certificates of any company”. We hope it was a fun challenge today. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 06:18 IST
