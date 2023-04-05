Home How To Wordle 655 answer for April 5: Nab a win! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 655 answer for April 5: Nab a win! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 655 answer for April 5: Today’s puzzle is tricky. Cut through your confusion, just check our Wordle hints and find the solution hassle-free.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 07:11 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 655 answer for April 5: If you are struggling to guess the last couple of letters in today’s Wordle, do not worry. Use our Wordle hints and clues to try again and get the solution. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 655 answer for April 5: The last couple of puzzles were comparatively easier and just to ensure that the players have not started taking the game casually, Wordle has decided to jolt them back in action with a tricky word. But that is just regular affairs in the game which always tries to take us by surprise. All you have to do is be alert and keep a good strategy at hand. And if you still struggle after that, you can just rely on our Wordle hints and clues to guide you in the right direction. If you need the entire solution at once, you can jump directly to the bottom as well.

Wordle 655 hints for April 5

Today's word does contain a single repeated letter. It does not contain any uncommon letters. On top of that, the word itself is pretty common. If you're wondering why we called the word tricky, then you should know that the letter arrangement of the word is the main problem today. The word does not follow a typical pattern and it might confuse you to figure out the right order of placing the letters. But check out clues below and it should be easy to solve.

Wordle 655 clues for April 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains only one vowel.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The repeated letter in the word is S.

That's all for hints and clues. If you want to take a shot at the game then go for it now. We are sure this information will help you solve it easily. But if you're looking for the solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 655 answer for April 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SMASH. It means “to break something, or to be broken violently and noisily into many pieces”. Come back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 07:11 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets