Wordle 657 answer for April 7: Unfamiliar territory today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 657 answer for April 7: Unfamiliar territory today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 657 answer for April 7: A terribly tough puzzle awaits you today. A small mistake and you will be forced to bid adieu to your winning streak. Protect it with these Wordle hints, clues and solution

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 06:32 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 657 answer for April 7: This puzzle is very tricky to solve without these Wordle hints, clues and solution. Make sure to use them wisely. (HT Tech)

Wordle 657 answer for April 7: After the deceptive solution on Thursday, today's puzzle again takes the difficulty level up quite a few notches. Players this week will have to wait for some respite as today's word again threatens their winning streak. And today's word is both a challenge and an opportunity for the new players who have been carefully building up their streak to match up with the veterans. If they manage to beat it today, they can definitely move up the ladder since today's word will prove to be tricky for even the old-timers of the game. And to take advantage, you need to use these Wordle hints and clues which will provide you with important information relating to the word. And if even that doesn't work, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 657 hints for April 7

Today's word has two layers of difficulty. First, apart from the vowel, every single other letter is uncommon. Uncommon letters refer to those letters that are used less to form words, especially in Wordle. Typically, these letters include X, Y, Z and others. Second, there is a repeated letter in the word and the game repeats one of the uncommon letters, making it doubly tough to crack all the clues in time. We recommend using a starting word with the uncommon letters to get an advantage.

Wordle 657 clues for April 7

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter S.

4. One of the vowels in the word is O.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

These are your clues. We have quite literally served the answer to you on a platter. Just go through the clues carefully and you will know the answer. And if you are in a rush, then just scroll down to know the solution.

Wordle 657 answer for April 7

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LOCUS. It means, “the place where something happens or the central area of interest in something being discussed”. We hope you were able to beat this difficult word. Do check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 06:31 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets