Wordle 659 answer for April 9: A chaotic puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 659 answer for April 9: Any seasoned veteran of the game will tell you that there are usually three parameters based on which any Wordle puzzle is considered easy or challenging. The first one is repeated letters, as they take away your ability to guess the letters. The second is the usage of uncommon letters like X, Z, or even F. These letters are not widely used in words and as a result, not many use them for guessing either. Finally, the obscurity of the word itself. If you have never heard of the word, chances are you will not be able to guess it at all. And today, you face the last problem. It can be a streak breaker for you, so you should use our Wordle hints and clues to find the right word. And if that's not enough, then jump to the bottom to check our solution too.

Wordle 659 hints for April 9

There are no repeating letters in the puzzle. But the good news ends there as the word has both an uncommon letter and is obscure. While we hope you know the word, it will be tough to solve it if you don't. But not to worry, the clues will help you out in that case. Take a look.

Wordle 659 clues for April 9

Today's word begins with the letter S.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with the letter U.

The remaining vowel in the word is A.

Go through the headline. It contains a clue for you.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 659 answer for April 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SNAFU. It means, “a badly confused or ridiculously muddled situation”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.