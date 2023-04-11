Wordle 661 answer for April 11: Worried about a loss? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 661 answer for April 11: If a confusing word exists, it will eventually feature on Wordle. It is one of the rules of life. And fulfilling that role, today, the game has brought in front of us yet another confusing word. But no matter what challenge the game throws at us, we must find a way to surpass it, especially so close to its 700th word. And if you find yourself at wit's end, then don't worry. We have carefully curated Wordle hints and clues to ensure that you don't fall for its trap. And if somehow you still require extra assistance, you can always check the solution at the bottom.

Worldle 661 hints for April 11

Today's word does not have any repeated letters. But before you celebrate that, do know that the word is not free of tricks. The word contains a very uncommon letter that might be difficult to find. Further, it also has a weird letter arrangement that might be hard to find without all five letters. The silver lining is that the word itself is not an obscure one. You are very familiar with it. In fact, it has already been used in this article.

Wordle 661 clues for April 11

1. Today's word begins with the letter Q.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter M.

4. One of the vowels in the word is A.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

These are your clues for the day. Just think about them carefully and you should have the answer. If you're still doubtful, just scroll to the bottom.

Wordle 661 answer for April 11

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is QUALM. It means “a feeling of doubt or worry that what you are doing may not be morally right”. Hope you didn't face much trouble solving the puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.