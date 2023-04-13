Wordle 663 answer for April 13: Golden puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 663 answer for April 13: We have officially entered the midweek and yet, we have not seen a single difficult puzzle this week. While today's puzzle can be slightly tricky to solve, it is not a streak breaker we have grown used to seeing from the game. However, this is a great time for a new player to join the game and learn the ropes without being exposed to too much hassle. And if for some reason, you're stuck and not sure what your next step should be, then just check these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, we have provided the solution at the end.

Wordle 663 hints for April 13

So, the letter elimination technique is essentially a way to maximize using as many letters as possible in as fewer attempts as possible. This ensures that most of the time, you will know the letters in three to four attempts, and then the game is all about unjumbling the letters to form a word. For beginners, you can use this template: CHAMP, FLING, TUBES, and WORDY. This combination eliminates 20 out of 26 letters. By the four attempts you will have enough clues to either directly guess the word, or know that there is an obscure letter play or a repeated letter play going on.

Wordle 663 clues for April 13

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter T.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The repeated letter is the vowel.

These were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. If you took a good look at the clues, you might not even need the letter elimination technique. And if you are stuck at the last attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 663 answer for April 13

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CARAT. It is “a unit for measuring how pure gold is or how heavy jewels are”. Hope you had fun solving this puzzle and learned something new from it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.