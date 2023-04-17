Home How To Wordle 667 answer for April 17: You can smell your win! Check Wordle hints and clues

Wordle 667 answer for April 17: You can smell your win! Check Wordle hints and clues

Wordle 667 answer for April 17: Today's Wordle word can be a difficult guess for you. If you are looking for a sign of your win, here are the hints and clues you need to check.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 06:46 IST
Wordle
Wordle 667 answer for April 17: Here are the hints and clues for today's Wordle challenge. (REUTERS)
Wordle
Wordle 667 answer for April 17: Here are the hints and clues for today's Wordle challenge. (REUTERS)

Wordle 667 answer for April 17: Winning every Wordle challenge is not easy and specially when the word is difficult to guess, managing to find it out in limited attempts can be a nightmare! Every Wordle challenge is like playing a blind game that is without any clues or hints. Therefore the first word that is being entered becomes very important as it can give you your first clue. If you are stuck and are looking for a sign to find today's Wordle solution, here are some of the best hints and clues you can take help from.

Wordle 667 hints for April 17

Adding to your woes, there is a letter repeating in today's Wordle word. Plus, the letters are uncommon and even the word is not commonly used. Is this stressing you out? Don't panic, relax and try to find two-three letters in your first two guesses. All you need to do is guess the words containing rarely used letters like G, V, W, among others. For further assistance you can also look below for clues and even the solution.

Wordle 667 clues for April 17

Today's word starts with W.

The word contains one vowel.

The word ends with the letter F.

One of the letters repeats.

The word refers to a smell that does not last long!

Those are your clues and you also now know two important letters of today's Wordle word. Just think about the answer and focus on figuring out the other letters. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 667 answer for April 17

Though it is difficult, it's not that you cannot crack it. If you want to find the answer yourself, do not read any further.

Today's 5 letter Wordle word is WHIFF. It is a noun and refers to “a smell that you notice briefly,” according to the Cambridge dictionary.

All the best for the upcoming Wordle challenge. Also, you can come back here for more clues and hints.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 06:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets