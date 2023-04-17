Wordle 667 answer for April 17: You can smell your win! Check Wordle hints and clues

Wordle 667 answer for April 17: Winning every Wordle challenge is not easy and specially when the word is difficult to guess, managing to find it out in limited attempts can be a nightmare! Every Wordle challenge is like playing a blind game that is without any clues or hints. Therefore the first word that is being entered becomes very important as it can give you your first clue. If you are stuck and are looking for a sign to find today's Wordle solution, here are some of the best hints and clues you can take help from.

Wordle 667 hints for April 17

Adding to your woes, there is a letter repeating in today's Wordle word. Plus, the letters are uncommon and even the word is not commonly used. Is this stressing you out? Don't panic, relax and try to find two-three letters in your first two guesses. All you need to do is guess the words containing rarely used letters like G, V, W, among others. For further assistance you can also look below for clues and even the solution.

Wordle 667 clues for April 17

Today's word starts with W.

The word contains one vowel.

The word ends with the letter F.

One of the letters repeats.

The word refers to a smell that does not last long!

Those are your clues and you also now know two important letters of today's Wordle word. Just think about the answer and focus on figuring out the other letters. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 667 answer for April 17

Though it is difficult, it's not that you cannot crack it. If you want to find the answer yourself, do not read any further.

Today's 5 letter Wordle word is WHIFF. It is a noun and refers to “a smell that you notice briefly,” according to the Cambridge dictionary.

All the best for the upcoming Wordle challenge. Also, you can come back here for more clues and hints.