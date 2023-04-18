Home How To Wordle 668 answer for April 18: Puzzle for dog lovers! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 668 answer for April 18: Puzzle for dog lovers! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 668 answer for April 18: The puzzle today is a treat for dog lovers. But to get to it, you will have to solve it first. Know the easiest way to it with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 07:07 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 668 answer for April 18: This puzzle can break your winning streak. Make use of these Wordle hints, clues and solution to keep it going. (Divya/HT Tech)

Wordle 668 answer for April 18: Something is wrong with Wordle. The last time we saw a genuinely tough word was before March arrived. Some players have even voiced their concern about whether the words from the original game are finishing up and whether The New York Times is adding its own words to the game, however, that claim is false. The original game contains more than 2,000 words. But since we are on an easy streak, it is a good opportunity for you to build up your winning streak. So, if you are even slightly doubtful about the word today, make sure to check these Wordle hints and clues. And if somehow you're stuck on the final attempt, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 668 hints for April 18

The word is common, has commonly used letters and the arrangement of it is also ordinary. The only weird part about it is that it contains two vowels. And it can throw players off. We used to get such puzzles in the early days of Wordle. The best way to solve it is by using a vowel-heavy word as a starter to figure them out and then using any letter elimination strategy to find out the rest of the letters. Or easier yet, just check the clues below.

Wordle 668 clues for April 18

1. Today's word begins with the letter H.

2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

3. The word ends with the letter D.

4. One of the vowels in the word is O.

5. The remaining vowel is U.

After those clues, we have pretty much handed it to you on a platter. We believe these should be enough for you to guess easily. But if you're still hesitating, simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 668 answer for April 18

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is HOUND. It means “a type of dog that is used for hunting or racing”. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues because tomorrow can be a really tough puzzle.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 07:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets