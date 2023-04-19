Wordle 669 answer for April 19: Need a break? Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 669 answer for April 19: For those of you, who were upset that yesterday's puzzle was challenging, there is good news for you. Today, Wordle has gone back to bringing an average puzzle that should be easy to solve. But this has only increased your troubles. Because while there is a good possibility that you might get it right, so can everyone around you. But if you somehow make a mistake and fail to solve this puzzle, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 669 hints for April 19

Today puzzle plays on uncommon letters. There are two of them and finding them is crucial to solving it. On the other hand, there are no repeated letters and the word itself is pretty common. Over and all, to solve it, you need a pretty strong letter elimination strategy that even picks up the uncommon letters. And if you don't know how to do that, just scroll down for the clues below.

Wordle 669 clues for April 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter T.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter P.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. One of the uncommon letters is H.

We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 669 answer for April 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is THUMP. It means “to hit someone with your fist”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.