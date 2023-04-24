Wordle 674 Answer for April 24, 2023: Dodge doubt, just check these hints, clues here

Wordle 674 Answer for April 24, 2023: Have you played crosswords coming in Newspapers? Playing crosswords has always been a fun thing to do. And now with Wordle, the difficulty level of the word game has been raised a notch higher. There are no hints and clues for you to guess the word and you get only 5 attempts to guess the 5 letter word. All you need to do is figure out the letters, find out their correct positioning, and then the Wordle word of the day. Wordle 674 answers today is easy but tricky to crack! To help you guess it right, we have curated a few Wordle hints and clues here.

Wordle 674 hints for April 24, 2023

Before we dive into the list of hints for today's word, you can know that today's Wordle word contains repeated letters. The word comprises both the easy letters and rare ones. You need to be calm and ponder upon the below mentioned hints to get to the answer. Check today's Wordle 674 clues below to get to the answer.

Wordle 674 clues today

1. Today's Wordle word has two vowels.

2. The Wordle word begins with the letter D.

3. The word ends with a vowel O.

4. One of the letters repeats.

5. MASTER HINT: It can be used as a synonym of duplicate!

That's it! If we will give you any other hint, then it will almost reveal the word! Well, the master hint did the same! However, if the struggle seems to have no end, then scroll down to find the Wordle 674 answer.

Wordle 674 Answer for April 24, 2023

ATTENTION! Are you sure you want to know the answer? If you are still playing Wordle and have more than 2 attempts left, then don't read further. Well, if you are in the search of the answer for today's Wordle, then it is right here!

The Wordle 674 answer is 'DITTO' which is an adverb and refers to, "used to agree with something that has just been said, or to avoid repeating something that has been said," according to Cambridge dictionary.