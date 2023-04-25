Wordle 675 answer for April 25: Clown of a puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 675 answer for April 25: The streak-breaker puzzle yesterday managed to claim a lot of winning streaks, but Wordle does not appear to be done. Today, it has tossed another chaotic puzzle towards us. But that is just regular affairs in the game which always tries to take us by surprise. All you have to do is be alert and keep a good strategy at hand. And if you still struggle after that, you can just rely on our Wordle hints and clues to guide you in the right direction. If you need the entire solution at once, you can jump directly to the bottom as well.

Wordle 675 hints for April 25

Today's word is tricky, but it comes without any repeated letters. That is no relief however since the real challenge comes from uncommon letters used in the word. You will struggle to figure them out, even with the letter elimination strategy. And even when you would have figured out all the five letters, there is still no guarantee to place them in the right order as the word itself is quite obscure. We would recommend checking out the clues below.

Wordle 675 clues for April 25

1. Today's word begins with the letter J.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

That's all for hints and clues. If you want to take a shot at the game then go for it now. We are sure this information will help you solve it easily. But if you're looking for the solution, just scroll down.

Wordle 675 answer for April 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is JOKER. It means “a person who likes making jokes or doing silly things to make people laugh”. We hope you were able to solve today's puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.