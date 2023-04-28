Wordle 678 answer for April 28: A crafty puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 678 answer for April 28: Wordle has finally decided to turn up the heat. After weeks of easy puzzles, now the game really begins. Sadly, it also falls on a Friday when people are really not in a focused mood. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 678 hints for April 28

The word has a two-layer difficulty. The first is repeated letters within it, which will make it difficult to decipher all the clues and find out which letter exactly is being repeated. On top of that, there is an uncommon letter hidden in the word as well. The letter does not easily show up even in letter elimination strategies either. So, it is going to take some innovation and skill for you to solve today's puzzle. But if you're confused, then just scroll below for the clues.

Wordle 678 clues for April 28

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The repeated letter is C.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 678 answer for April 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CIRCA. It means “(used before a year) about or approximately”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.