Home How To Wordle 678 answer for April 28: A crafty puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 678 answer for April 28: A crafty puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 678 answer for April 28: The puzzle turns up the difficulty with today's word. It can prove to be a streak-breaker for you. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution before you take a stab at it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 07:52 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 678 answer for April 28: Do not take today’s puzzle lightly as it is yet another streak-breaker. Check our Wordle hints, clues and solution to ensure survival.

Wordle 678 answer for April 28: Wordle has finally decided to turn up the heat. After weeks of easy puzzles, now the game really begins. Sadly, it also falls on a Friday when people are really not in a focused mood. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 678 hints for April 28

The word has a two-layer difficulty. The first is repeated letters within it, which will make it difficult to decipher all the clues and find out which letter exactly is being repeated. On top of that, there is an uncommon letter hidden in the word as well. The letter does not easily show up even in letter elimination strategies either. So, it is going to take some innovation and skill for you to solve today's puzzle. But if you're confused, then just scroll below for the clues.

Wordle 678 clues for April 28

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The repeated letter is C.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 678 answer for April 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is CIRCA. It means “(used before a year) about or approximately”. We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 07:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the cheapest foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets