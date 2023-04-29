Home How To Wordle 679 answer for April 29: Do not fall for the weekend twist! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 679 answer for April 29: Do not fall for the weekend twist! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 679 answer for April 29: Weekends are when people relax and let their guards down. But Wordle is not very sympathetic with laggards. So, don’t fall for its tricks. Use our Wordle hints, clues and get to the solution easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 07:43 IST
image caption
image caption
image caption
image caption
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 679 answer for April 29: These Wordle hints and clues are the easiest way to reach the solution. Make the best use of them. (HT Tech)

Wordle 679 answer for April 29: The weekend is here. And while you may get a rest from your work, sadly you still have to work hard to earn your streak on Wordle. And because Wordle knows people let their guards down on weekends, it has come up with a tough one. And the toughness comes from the obscurity of the word. It is one of those words that you will not remember unless you belong to the specific academic domain it relates to. But do not worry. That is exactly why we post Wordle hints and clues every single day to ensure you never miss out on your streak. So, check them below and if you are still confused, scroll down to the bottom to check the answer for today's Wordle.

Wordle 679 hints for April 29

Don't worry. This is a spoiler-free zone. Before we get to the clues, let us help you with some general rules. Usually, if you start your game with a vowel-heavy word, try and replace it with CRANE, CRAMP, or STERN. According to various experts, these words contain popular consonants that can get you closer to the answer easily. With that being said, let us take a look at today's Wordle clues.

Wordle 679 clues for April 29

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

The last clue was the answer presented to you in a gift box. Now all you need to do is go to the game and claim your streak. But if you are not able to get it still, we understand. Go on and scroll to the bottom to get the answer for today's Wordle.

Wordle 679 answer for April 29

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the Wordle 679 answer. However, if you are ready to check it, then take a look below.

Last chance. The answer to Wordle 679 is right after this line.

The word of the day is CEDAR. It means “a type of large tree that never loses its leaves and has wide spreading branches”. Who knew Wordle liked giving biology lessons too!

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 07:43 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets