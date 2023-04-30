Home How To Wordle 680 answer for April 30: Last, but not least difficult, puzzle of the month! Check hints, clues, solutio

Wordle 680 answer for April 30: Last, but not least difficult, puzzle of the month! Check hints, clues, solutio

Wordle 680 answer for April 30: Solving the puzzle doesn’t require any complicated procedure. You just need to use these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 06:11 IST
Wordle
Wordle 680 answer for April 30: If you’re stuck and can’t think of a way out, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Unsplash)
Wordle
Wordle 680 answer for April 30: If you’re stuck and can’t think of a way out, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (Unsplash)

Wordle 680 answer for April 30: The last puzzle of April is surprisingly not very difficult. But, we believe that many would still falter on this one. With more than 600 puzzles played out, players feel that they know all the tricks and hacks to solve puzzles, but they often forget the most important rule — never complicate it. The essence of the game is to keep it simple. And if you're struggling with it, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. As always, if you want extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 680 hints for April 30

Today's puzzle comes with a repeated letter and that is the only trick you have to deal with today. The word does not contain any uncommon letters. It also is not an obscure word and neither is there any atypical letter arrangement. So, you need to put your focus on the repeated letter and if you figure it out, you would have solved the puzzle too.

Wordle 680 clues for April 30

  1. Today's word begins with the letter P.
  2. The word contains two vowels in it.
  3. The word ends with the letter A.
  4. The remaining vowel is also A.
  5. The word describes a marketplace.

These were your clues. Think about it carefully and give the puzzle your best effort. and if there is still some doubt in your heart, just scroll down and check the solution.

Wordle 680 answer for April 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is PLAZA. It means, “an open area or square in a town, especially in Spanish-speaking countries”. Come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 06:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets