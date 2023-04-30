Wordle 680 answer for April 30: The last puzzle of April is surprisingly not very difficult. But, we believe that many would still falter on this one. With more than 600 puzzles played out, players feel that they know all the tricks and hacks to solve puzzles, but they often forget the most important rule — never complicate it. The essence of the game is to keep it simple. And if you're struggling with it, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. As always, if you want extra assistance, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 680 hints for April 30

Today's puzzle comes with a repeated letter and that is the only trick you have to deal with today. The word does not contain any uncommon letters. It also is not an obscure word and neither is there any atypical letter arrangement. So, you need to put your focus on the repeated letter and if you figure it out, you would have solved the puzzle too.

Wordle 680 clues for April 30

Today's word begins with the letter P. The word contains two vowels in it. The word ends with the letter A. The remaining vowel is also A. The word describes a marketplace.

These were your clues. Think about it carefully and give the puzzle your best effort. and if there is still some doubt in your heart, just scroll down and check the solution.

Wordle 680 answer for April 30

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is PLAZA. It means, “an open area or square in a town, especially in Spanish-speaking countries”. Come back tomorrow for more hints and clues.