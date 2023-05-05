Home How To Wordle 685 answer for May 5: Bumpy road today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 685 answer for May 5: Bumpy road today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 685 answer for May 5: Don't be fooled by Wordle's trickery. The best way to solve the puzzle is by using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 08:52 IST
Wordle
View all Images
Wordle 685 answer for May 5: Don’t fret. Solve the puzzle with these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 685 answer for May 5: Something is wrong with Wordle. The last time we saw a genuinely tough word was in March 2023. Some players have even voiced their concern about whether the words from the original game are finishing up and The New York Times is adding its own words to the game, however, that claim is false. The original game contains more than 2,000 words. But since we are on an easy streak, it is a good opportunity for you to build up your winning streak. So, if you are even slightly doubtful about the word today, make sure to check these Wordle hints and clues. And if somehow you're stuck on the final attempt, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 685 hints for May 5

The word is common, has commonly used letters and the arrangement of it is also ordinary. The only weird part about it is that it contains two vowels. And it can throw players off. We used to get such puzzles in the early days of Wordle. The best way to solve it is by using a vowel-heavy word as a starter to figure them out and then use any letter elimination strategy to find out the rest of the letters. Or easier yet, just check the clues below.

Wordle 685 clues for May 5

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter W.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

After those clues, we have pretty much handed it to you in a platter. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still hesitating, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 685 answer for May 5

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BELOW. It means “at or to a lower position or level than somebody/something”. We hope you cracked the puzzle easily. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues because tomorrow can be a really tough puzzle.

First Published Date: 05 May, 08:52 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets