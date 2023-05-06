Home How To Wordle 686 answer for May 6: Winning strategy! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 686 answer for May 6: Winning strategy! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 686 answer for May 6: If you are not sure what your next move should be, then don't make a random guess and waste your attempt. Instead, check these Wordle hints, clues and solution

By: HT TECH
May 06 2023, 07:43 IST
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Wordle 686 answer for May 6: Let go of all woes. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to grow your winning streak. (HT Tech)

Wordle 686 answer for May 6: While there are many tricks or hacks to solve a particular puzzle easily, there is only one perfect strategy if you want to get really good in the game and that is consistency. If you play the game everyday, you will intuitively understand it in a way that you will begin to pick up on your own mistakes. However, that can be difficult at times because people can be busy or sick or just not in the right frame of mind to solve puzzles. And because this kind of consistency is often impossible to achieve, players suffer even if they could have solved the puzzle on any other day. This is why we painstakingly curate a list of Wordle hints and clues to ensure those players do not have to let go of their streak. And if that is not enough, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 686 hints for May 6

Today's word does not have any repeated letters in it, which reduces its difficulty level. There is only one less frequently used letter in the word as well. However, the word itself is not very common and some players may struggle even after figuring out all of the clues. So, be careful. For today, we would like to suggest a starting word with popular consonants in them, followed with a vowel-heavy word.

Wordle 686 clues for May 6

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it. 

3. The word ends with R.

4. The remaining vowel is E.

5. The word describes an emotion. 

These were your clues and we believe they will show you the way to solve the puzzle easily. But if you are stuck at the last attempt and do not have the luxury to make a guess, you can check the solution below.

Wordle 686 answer for May 6

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is ANGER. It means “an intense emotional state induced by displeasure”. Do check out this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 06 May, 07:43 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets