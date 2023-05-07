Wordle 687 answer for May 7: Spooky Puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 687 answer for May 7: The squeamish and those who frighten easily, beware. Today's puzzle is no ordinary one. It contains a word which comes from the shadow world and can scare you, if you let it. While Halloween is long gone, Wordle has left us a reminder of the horror-themed words and it should be amusing - it being a given that you can actually solve the puzzle. And if you're struggling, you should check our Wordle hints and clues to know the important information around the word so you can make a sound strategy around it. And if that does not suffice, you can scroll to the bottom and check the solution too.

Wordle 687 hints for May 7

This Sunday puzzle does not contain any repeated letters. It also does not have any uncommon letters. The word, however, is quite obscure and unless you are a fan of the horror genre, you will struggle to piece the clues together. But don't worry. Just use the letter elimination strategy and check the clues below to swiftly get to the solution.

Wordle 687 clues for May 7

Today's word begins with the letter G. The word contains two vowels in it. The word ends with the letter L. One of the vowels is U. The remaining vowel is O.

We have revealed quite a few letters for you. Just take it from here and make sure to use the letter elimination strategy to figure out the word. But if you still cannot afford to lose even a single attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 687 answer for May 7

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is GHOUL. It is “a legendary evil being that robs graves and feeds on corpses”. We hope this puzzle was not difficult for you to solve. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.