Wordle 689 answer for May 9: Hardest puzzle of 2023! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 689 answer for May 9: With just a few days left to reach the 700th puzzle, Wordle brings out one of the most difficult words we have seen in the game so far. While it is impressive how the game can still make it challenging for players even almost after a year, it is also going to be shocking for players to wake up on a Tuesday morning to find an exceptionally difficult puzzle waiting for them. Today, you need these Wordle hints and clues more than any other day. We have divided them into two parts. In the hints section, we talk about the general strategy around the word while in the clues section, we give you direct clues to solve the word. If they are not enough, right underneath is the answer section where you can find what today's word is.

Wordle 689 hints for May 9

The word today comes has not only one but two repeated letters. This means the number of unique letters in the word is just three. This is a big problem as the letter elimination strategy will not work for today's puzzle. Instead, players need to stop as soon as they find three different letters and try different combinations of them till a word sticks. To help you get started out, the word is vowel-heavy so make sure to pick a starting word that has multiple vowels.

Wordle 689 clues for May 9

1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

2. The word contains three vowels in it.

3. It ends with the letter A.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. One of the repeating letters is also O.

Those were your clues. Without revealing what the word is, we have given you all the clues we could have. Think about them for a minute and give it your best shot. If you're still uncertain, just check the answer below.

Wordle 689 answer for May 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is COCOA. It is “a dark brown powder made from the seeds of a tropical tree and used in making chocolate”. Check back this space again tomorrow for more helpful tips and clues.